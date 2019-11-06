Golden Growers Coop (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Shares Down 16.7%

Golden Growers Coop (OTCMKTS:GGROU) shares fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Golden Growers Coop Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGROU)

Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association for its members primarily from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It owns a 49% interest in ProGold Limited Liability Company that owns and leases its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

