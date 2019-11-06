Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Gold Resource’s previous dividend of $0.0016667.

Shares of GORO stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 13,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,411. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million.

GORO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.80 target price on Gold Resource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

