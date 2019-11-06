Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 45.2% Higher Over Last Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $45,569.00 and $60.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00221171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.01486479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 5,467,658 coins and its circulating supply is 4,666,658 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

