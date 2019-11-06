Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.64, approximately 897 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.