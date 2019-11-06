Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 57.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

