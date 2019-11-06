Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Acquires 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $408.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $130.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

