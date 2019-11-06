Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Celgene were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celgene stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.47. 290,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

