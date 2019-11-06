Glassman Wealth Services Has $69,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,307. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $219.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,108. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

