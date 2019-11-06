Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.23 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $181.34. 635,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average of $179.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

