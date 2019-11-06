Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Filament LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 631,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 397,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

VTI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,583. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $156.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

