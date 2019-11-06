Girard Partners LTD. Sells 720 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.18. 388,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $206.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

