Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,250 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.60. 776,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

