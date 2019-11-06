Girard Partners LTD. Has $351,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. 21,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,177. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

