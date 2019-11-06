Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

IYE traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,139. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

