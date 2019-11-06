Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 316,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 163,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,193 shares of company stock worth $970,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.