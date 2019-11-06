Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of GEVO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 964,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.52.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 101.94%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

