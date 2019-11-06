Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.66

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.66. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 12,251,813 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

