GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $327.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.17.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 63.86% and a negative return on equity of 167.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $119,458.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,112 shares in the company, valued at $664,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $100,453.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,278.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,877 shares of company stock worth $371,825. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 257.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,787 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.