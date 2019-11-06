Genesis Healthcare (GEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Genesis Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Genesis Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Shares of GEN opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Genesis Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.