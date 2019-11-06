Genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:GDR opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. Genedrive has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of $6.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.22.

Genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

