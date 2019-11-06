Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $4.27 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01474157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00117948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,701,832 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

