Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,125 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 13.91% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $39,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 128,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 113.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,605. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price target for the company.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

