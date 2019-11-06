Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,684 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,684 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $30,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,579. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $120.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

