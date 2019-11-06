Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 193,263 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,263 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $36,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $2,210,920.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

