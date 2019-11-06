Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.94% of Materion worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Materion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of MTRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,973. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

