Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 5,093 Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.16% of Cott worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cott by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cott during the second quarter worth $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cott in the second quarter worth $281,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cott by 3,352.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 189,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott in the second quarter worth $8,290,000.

COT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Cott stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,388. Cott Corp has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 25,000 shares of Cott stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $312,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,250.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 80,000 shares of Cott stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 415,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,617.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

