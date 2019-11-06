Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.77 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,205 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of BorgWarner worth $21,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 362,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

