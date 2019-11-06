Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 26,987 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,987 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

BMY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. 3,729,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,633,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

