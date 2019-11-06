Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 767,403 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 767,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $104,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,190.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

