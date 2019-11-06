Gabelli Funds LLC Has $35.84 Million Position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 174.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,023 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $35,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 10,352.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 313,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310,565 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 212.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 102.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $185,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDSO. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.35.

Shares of MDSO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $92.22. 7,354,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,614. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22. Medidata Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

