Gabelli Funds LLC Has $30.36 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $30,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Post by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Post by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Post by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Post by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Post by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

POST traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.53. 4,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

