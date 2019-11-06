Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.98 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 498,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 310,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 83,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

COP stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,327. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

