Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 30,200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Facebook by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,707,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total value of $9,989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,551,709 shares of company stock worth $841,331,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,548,083. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

