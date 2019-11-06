G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have slipped and lagged the industry in the past six months. The downside was caused by sluggishness in the retail segment and anticipated tariff pressures. The retail unit is reeling under weak Wilsons and G.H. Bass brands as well as reduced store base. These headwinds persisted in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, growth in wholesale business favorably impacted the quarter that even led to year-over-year increase in the top and the bottom line. While the wholesale business is likely to keep flourishing, the retail unit is expected to remain tarnished. In fact, management anticipates high-single-digit decline in comps at Wilsons and Bass in fiscal 2020. Additionally, G-III Apparel is cautious about adverse tariff impacts. To reflect this, the company lowered bottom-line projection for fiscal 2020.”

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. 37,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,073. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.08. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 713,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 373,781 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,429,000.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.