FY2022 EPS Estimates for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Raised by Analyst

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

