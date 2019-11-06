FY2021 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $126.99.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $634,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.