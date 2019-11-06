FY2021 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIVN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $126.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $634,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

