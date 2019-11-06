FY2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Reduced by Analyst

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOG. ValuEngine lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of HOG opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,004,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,795,000 after purchasing an additional 931,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $30,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $21,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,476,000 after acquiring an additional 584,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

