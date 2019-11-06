FY2020 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

CPRX stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,752,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $6,244,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 70,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

