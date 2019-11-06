FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CSFB dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. GMP Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.86.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$11.92 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.74 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,303.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,850 shares in the company, valued at C$314,958.56.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

