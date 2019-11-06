FY2019 EPS Estimates for Zebra Technologies Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Zebra Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the industrial products company will earn $12.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.10. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.63.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $241.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $140.95 and a 52-week high of $248.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,403,242. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.