FY2019 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.98). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $91.57 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.