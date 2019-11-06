FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tallgrass Energy LP Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tallgrass Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million.

TGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,087,000 after buying an additional 25,043,223 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,303,000 after buying an additional 1,305,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 5,023,031 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,613,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,280,000 after buying an additional 294,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after buying an additional 381,512 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is presently 173.23%.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

