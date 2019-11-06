FY2019 EPS Estimates for SPX Flow Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX Flow in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX Flow’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 7.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.