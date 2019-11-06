FY2019 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Lowered by Analyst

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Friday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OGC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.16.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.55. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.01.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

