FY2019 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 114,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 36,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 211,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 76.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

