FY2019 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $38.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

NYSE MUR opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

