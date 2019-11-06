FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Lifted by Analyst

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $7.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

Shares of MA stock opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $6,473,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,054,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,413,849,218.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,388 shares of company stock worth $31,586,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

