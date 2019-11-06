FY2019 EPS Estimates for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Decreased by Analyst

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Immunomedics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of IMMU opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.13. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

