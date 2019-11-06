FY2019 EPS Estimates for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Increased by Analyst

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of HMS in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.76.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HMS news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 8,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $326,396.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 148,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 32,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,186,105.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after acquiring an additional 737,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after buying an additional 406,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HMS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,182,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,479,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter worth about $46,427,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

