FY2019 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Lifted by Analyst

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a report released on Sunday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.20.

TSE:FTS opened at C$53.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$43.49 and a 52-week high of C$56.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.